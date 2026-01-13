Obituary: Leo Nally, 78, Springfield

Leo Nally, 78, of Springfield, died Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Fredericksburgto the late Thurman and Rose Nally.

LEO NALLY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Ann Nally; his parents; and three brothers, Sheridan Nally, Albertus Nally, Charles Nally.

Survivors include one daughter, Emily Young of Brunswick, Ohio; three sons, Brian Nally of Lancaster, Steven Nally of Lebanon and Mark Nally of Lebanon; one sister, Bernadine Benham; one brother, Victor Nally; and five grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Bosley Funeral Home iin Lebanon with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joe Dant.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-