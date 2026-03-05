Obituary: Linda Alice Sneed Bennett, 82, Holy Cross

Linda Alice Sneed Bennett, 82, of Holy Cross, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, March 4, 2026, embraced by her faithful husband, Lloyd Bennett, and her loving son Eric Foote.

LINDA ALICE SNEED BENNETT

She was born in Cincinnati Dec. 10, 1943. As a child, her only dream was to be a wife and mother. She gave love endlessly, even when the world was unsettled. She was a court certified graphologist, with her company’s motto being ‘truth and justice’ for all she served. She held dear all things beautiful, had an eclectic sense of style, and a fondness for animals, including her two Labradoodles, Lola and LiLou, who miss her greatly.

Above all, she loved people and made endearing friendships with everyone she met. She lives eternally now in the loving arms of our Lord and in the memories of those who loved her. The song has ended but the melody lingers on.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Agnes Sneed; two sisters, Barbara Sneed and Donna McGee, both of Louisville; and one brother, Daniel Sneed of Louisville.

She is survived by three children, Robin (Raya) Brady, Arthur (Jamie) Foote, and Starla Cary; one brother, David Sneed; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with cremation to follow. Burial is at a later date in the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

