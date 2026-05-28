Obituary: Linda Lou Marks, 82, Bardstown

Linda Lou Marks, 82, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born May 26, 1944, in Washington County to the late Francis Paul and Anna Catherine Wimsatt Spalding.

LINDA LOU MARKS

She was a hard worker and was a former employee of the Springfield Sewing Factory. She was a self employed house cleaner. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 13 siblings, Donnie, Doug, Ernie “Pistol”, Louis, Leon, Darnell, Ruth, Martina, Shirley, Rita, Doris Jean, Jerry and Jo Ann.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph H. “Joe” Marks; one daughter, Cathy Marks of Bardstown; one son, Joey (Jessica) Marks of Bardstown; one sister, Bonnie (Bruce) Fogt;

one brother, Bernard (Hattie) Spalding; three grandchildren, Haylee (Devin) Boggs, Zachary Marks and Sydnee Marks; two great-grandchildren, Opal Boggs and Lila Boggs; and several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully chose cremation.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service with a private burial in St. joseph Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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