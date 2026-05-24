Obituary: Linda Tressler, 74, Cecilia

Linda Tressler, 74, of Cecilia, died Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was born on August 4, 1951, in Elizabethtown to Melvin and Wilma Tressler. She was a dedicated and hardworking individual, spending many years employed with Publishers Printing. She cherished time with her family and held them close to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina Ramsey (Steven) of Cecilia; one son, Eric Tressler of Elizabethtown; one sister, Charolette Caton (Owain) of Campbellsville; two grandsons, Levi Tressler of New Haven and Mark Ramsey of Cecilia; and one granddaughter, Carla Chenault (Jerry) of Hodgenville.

The family chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



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