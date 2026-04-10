Obituary: Lisa Ann Figg, 57, Bardstown

Lisa Ann Figg, 57, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 9, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 19, 1968, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Figg; two sons, William Curtis Figg and Joseph Lee Figg; and her father, William Willett.

She is survived by one daughter, Erica (Josh) Brennan of Bardstown; one son, John Franklin (Olivia) Figg Jr of New Haven; her mother, Joyce Ann Willett of Bardstown; two brothers, Billy (Karen) Willett and James (Lora) Willett; and three grandsons, James, Nolan, and Elijah.

Her wishes were for cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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