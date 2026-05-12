Obituary: Lisa Fauth Richardson, 65, Springfield

Lisa Fauth Richardson, 65, of Springfield, died at 4:40 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2026, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center.

LISA FAUTH RICHARDSON

She was born March 31, 1961 in Lebanon to the late Wallace Brady and Mary Helen Weatherly Fauth.

She was a 1979 graduate of Washington County High School and a retired hairdresser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Lee Richardson (March 29, 2015); one brother, Ray “Scoby” Fauth; and one niece, Casandra.

Survivors include one brother, David Fauth of Springfield; three nephews, Derek Fauth (Krystal) of Cox’s Creek and Clay Fauth and Eddie Fauth, both of California; one sister-in-law, Joann Fauth of Dewey, Ariz.; and one brother-in-law, Mike Richardson (Michelle) and their children, Chris, Elizabeth and Matt.

In keeping with her wishes cremation was chosen. A memorial visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Carey and Son Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial is in Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

The Carey and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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