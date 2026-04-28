Obituary: Lloyd Hamilton, 87, Betsy Layne

Lloyd Hamilton, 87, of Betsy Layne died Saturday, April 25, 2026. He was born May 6, 1938. He was the son of the late Orbie and Mae Blevins Hamilton.

LLOYD HAMILTON

He married Emma Lou Hamilton and the two shared 50 years together. She was his life, and their partnership was the foundation everything else was built on. For the entirety of both of their lives, they loved unconditionally, taught patiently, and left a lasting impact on the lives and communities they touched.

He was a carpenter by trade and an entrepreneur, owning and operating Hamilton Cabinetry until his retirement. He built his own home with his own hands and helped build homes for some of his children as well. He had a deep love for Eastern Kentucky and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He never met a stranger. Even after he developed Alzheimer’s, he still tried to build and craft things with his hands.

He was a simple man who didn’t require much. He adored being a grandfather. He loved sitting out on the front porch in a rocking chair when he was well. After his wife’s death, he spent his last 20 years living with his daughter Karen and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Hamilton; his parents, Orbie and Mae Blevins Hamilton; one daughter-in-law, Darlene Hamilton; one grandson, Jesse Hamilton; and four brothers, Eugene (Ressie), Ishmael (Zionel), Ivory (Betty), and Rex (Helen).

He is survived by one daughter, Karen Wilson; two sons, Richard Hamilton and Steve Hamilton (Brenda); four grandchildren, Sarah Boes (Ben), Meghan Rogers (Julian), Brooklynn Bartley (Evan), and Shannon Hamilton (Nikki); and one great-granddaughter, Meadow Boes.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026, and 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home followed by an 11 a.m. graveside service at Bardstown Cemetery.

He will be laid to rest alongside Emma Lou, a day he had long looked forward to.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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