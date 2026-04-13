Obituary: Lois Jean Mercer McDougale, 82, Bardstown

Lois Jean Mercer McDougale, 82, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 12, 2026, at her home.

She was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Jefferson County to the late Ernest William and Dorothy Wedemeier Mercer. She was a homemaker and loved life; she never met a stranger. She loved nature and bird watching. She was a good Christian woman who was a member of New Haven Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Josey Martin; and one sister, Mildred Linneman.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Thomas McDougale; three sons, Tommy (Becci Moore) McDougale and Bobby (Charlene McDougale, both of Bardstown, and Billy (Kim) McDougale of Springfield; one a sister, Clarene (Brian) Warner of Louisville; one brother, Bill (Susie) Mercer of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Ayanna, David, Courtney, Cody, Danielle, Kayla, Amber, and Brandon; and 15 great-grandchildren, Shane, Chevy, Billy, Whitley, Will, Scarlett, Brayden, Wyatt, Bella, KJ, Lydia, Blakelyn, Graysen, Hudson, and Layla.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026, and 8:30-10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

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