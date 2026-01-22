Obituary: Louis Ervine Thompson, 70, Cox’s Creek

Louis Ervine Thompson, 70, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at his home. He was born July 17, 1955, in Lebanon to the late Joseph Howard and Mary Aline Morris Thompson.

LOUIS ERVINE THOMPSON

He was a warehouse manager for Alcoa and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Crepps; and one sister-in-law, Jeaneane Thompson.

He is survived by two daughters, Ellen Thompson of Louisville and Laura (Derek) Brown of Walton; one son, Alex (Abby) Thompson of Dallas; two brothers, J.H. Thompson of New Hope and Mark (Debbie) Thompson of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Beckham Brown, Hadley Brown and Parker Thompson, and a granddaughter due next month; his significant other, Mary Catherine McGirk and her three children, Andy McGirk, Valerie McGirk and Gloria McGirk; and her six grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Archbishop Charles Thompson and the Rev. Dale Cieslik officiating.

Visitation is noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

