Obituary: Louise Hefley Cothern House, 83, Boston

Louise Hefley Cothern House, 83, of Boston, died Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 13, 1942, to John and Lillie Hines Hefley.

LOUISE HEFLEY COTHERN HOUSE

She was a longtime member of the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy and was a self-employed caregiver.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Cothern and Bobby House; two sons, Donnie Cothern and Roger Cothern; two sisters, Evelyn Kelly and Doris Hutchins; two brothers, William Tobe Hefley and Jerry Hefley; five grandchildren, John Curtis Walden, David Vittitoe, Derek Cothern, Charles Melvin Vittitow and Lora Cothern; and two great-grandchildren, Kodie McCubbins and Lexi Cothern.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Vittitoe (Mike) and Melissa Cothern; two sons, Charles Cothern and Anthony Cothern (Donna Walden); three sisters, Gladys Mae Cothern, Mary Catherine Stotts and Mary Frances Allen (Sammy); 18 grandchildren, Justin, April, Travis, Thomas, Daniel, Tausha, Elijah, Raven (Jasmine), Quincy, Makayla, Brandon, Brittany, Katrina, Samantha, Jennifer, Jeremy, Jesse and DJ; and 39 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

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