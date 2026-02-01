Obituary: Lucy Bernadine Williamson Brothers, 81, New Haven

Lucy Bernadine Williamson Brothers, 81, of New Haven, died Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. She had her own cleaning service in the area for many years and was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church where she sang in the choir.

LUCY BERNADINE WILLIAMSON BROTHERS

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Helen Masterson Williamson; one son, Tommy Brothers; along with eight siblings, Louis, Russell, Tom, Irene, Mary, Hazel, Mabel, and Norma.

She is survived by two daughters, Bernadette Reed (Mike) and Rachel Johnson (John); two sons, Charlie Brothers and Johnny (Brittany) Brothers;

two sisters, Marcella Chapman (John) and Betty Caseman; two brothers, Sam Williamson (Celeste) and Rod (Fran) Williamson; and 11 grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-