Obituary: Magdalun Katherine ‘Kathy’ Reed, 79, Bardstown

Magdalun Katherine “Kathy” Reed, 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

MAGDALUN KATHERINE “KATHY” REED

She was born Dec. 10, 1946, in Frankfort to the late William Frances and Margurite Johnson Shauntee. She attended KentuckyState University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English with minors in history and political science. She earned her master’s degree in education from Nova University.

She taught English for a year at My Old Kentucky Home Middle School before starting her career as a social worker for the Cabinet for Families and Children, where she worked for 30 years. She was very active in the Bardstown community and passionate about community service.

She was the first female member of the Bardstown Rotary Club. She was a charter member of the Nelson County Chapter of the NAACP and Concerned Parents. She was also a member of the Black Citizens Arts Council and was a former member of the Nelson County Commission of Human Rights, where she briefly served as chair.

She was committed to ensuring equality in education. She served for more than 30 years on the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education and was appointed to the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

She was a devoted member of St. John AME Zion Church where she taught Sunday School and was in charge of Christian Education, as well as being involved with other organizations within the church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working on crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, Kenneth Shauntee; her husband of 54 years, Arthur Reed; and a stepson, Scott Reed.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Reed of Bardstown; one son, Patrick (Joslynne) Reed of Bardstown; three stepdaughters, Paula (William) Spriggs of Navasota, Texas, Carol (Kevin) Wagner of Lexington and Roslyn (Richard) Harris of Gainesville, Ga.; three stepsons, Arthur Reed of Plain Oak, Texas, Jeffrey Reed of San Antonio, Texas and Tim (Debra) Reed of Garner, N.C,; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at the Bardstown First Baptist Church with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation will is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, be at Bardstown First Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-