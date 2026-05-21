Obituary: Margaret Alice Sorrell, 93, Bardstown

Margaret Alice Sorrell, 93, a resident of the Cedar Creek area of Bardstown, died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2026.

MARGARET ALICE SORRELL

She was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Chicago to the late Naum Phillips and Evelyn Grace Goans Phillips.

She and her husband, Everett W. Sorrell, were married Sept. 19, 1953, in Chicago. She was employed as a secretary by the Pettibone Mulliken Corporation in Chicago for 24 years before retiring and moving from Cicero, Illinois to Bardstown.

Upon moving to Bardstown, she became a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in 1979 where she served in a number of positions. She served as church clerk for 16 years and served on the Constitution and By-Laws committee. At one time, she was recognized for having 14 years of perfect attendance in Sunday school and church.

Her hobby was family genealogy where she prepared family history books for her family during Christmas of 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Naum Phillips and Evelyn Grace Goans Phillips; her husband of 26 years, Everett W. Sorrell; two sons, Richard Lyle Sorrell and David Ross Sorrell; one granddaughter, Melissa Dawn Hill; and one sister, Alberta Curtin.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Jean Sorrell (Tony) Hill; two granddaughters, Christina Rene’ (Michael Scott) Greenwell and Janice Lynn Hill; four great-grandchildren, Anderson Scott Greenwell, London Jane Greenwell, Harlyn Reed Greenwell and Lillia Rosslynn Hill; and one great-granddaughter due in September.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Todd Davis officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2026 at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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