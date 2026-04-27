Obituary: Margaret Gail Glowacki Claywell, 77, Bardstown

Margaret Gail Glowacki Claywell, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 25, 2026.

MARGARET GAIL GLOWACKI CLAYWELL

Heaven just got a little more lively as someone who never met a stranger, loved talking to anyone and everyone, and had the most joyful, unforgettable laugh — joined the angels who went before her.

Her vibrant spirit and kind heart touched all who knew her. She had a gift for making people feel welcome, seen, and valued, whether in a brief conversation or a lifelong friendship. Her laughter could light up a room, and her presence brought comfort and joy to everyone around her.

Her dinner table was always open, as any number of her children’s friends could attest. She welcomed them in without hesitation and treated them to remarkable home-cooked meals prepared entirely from scratch. Sharing food was one of her most natural expressions of love, and no one ever left her home without feeling cared for.

Her greatest joy came from time spent with family — immediate and extended alike — and especially from being surrounded by her grandchildren, whom she loved without measure.

She had a deep love of sports, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers and all things Kentucky athletics. Basketball and football were her greatest passions. She and her husband were devoted season ticket holders for Kentucky football for many years. Together they traveled to bowl games and rarely missed the SEC Basketball Tournament. Kentucky sports had a special hold on her heart — and were perhaps the only thing that could coax a colorful word or two out of her.

She was born Oct. 26, 1948, in Columbia to Vernice and Joseph Glowacki. She was the youngest of four children. She grew up surrounded by family, including a close-knit extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She attended Adair County High School, where she met the love of her life, Leon Claywell. They were married Feb. 16, 1968, and soon after relocated to Birmingham, Ala., where she enrolled in St. Vincent’s School of Nursing while he attended Samford University College of Pharmacy.

Following graduation, the couple settled in Bardstown where she built a distinguished nursing career. She served at Flaget Hospital, Our Lady of Peace, and Nazareth Home before finding her calling as a psychiatric counselor with Communicare, serving both the Elizabethtown and Bardstown communities. As her husband’s independent pharmacy grew, she stepped naturally into the role of office manager. For more than 45 years, she was a cornerstone of its operations and success — a legacy that lives on today in what is now Medica Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernice and Joseph Glowacki.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leon Claywell; three daughters, Leigh Anne Claywell, Alyson Roby (J.T.), and Jennifer Claywell Edford; one son Jay Claywell (Lauren); two sisters, Isabel Fister (Dick) and Mary Engeset (Bob); one brother, Joe Glowacki (Leslie); seven grandchildren Kellen Schwartz, Alex Roby, Reece Roby, Jordan Edford, Lyric Edford, Kennedy Claywell, and Carli Claywell; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial isi 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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