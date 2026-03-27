Obituary: Margaret Louise Yates, 83, Bardstown

Margaret Louise Yates, 83, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Signature Colonial in Bardstown. She was born March 16, 1943, in Bullitt County to her parents, James Thurman and Nellie Powers Riggs.

MARGARET LOUISE YATES

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Bowman; her parents, James and Nellie Riggs; one sister, Ruth Ann Dillanger; four brothers, Jim Riggs, Donald Riggs, Robert Riggs and Skipper Riggs; one granddaughter, Becky Bowman; and one daughter-in-law, Frankie Bowman.

Survivors include two sons, Charlie Bowman (Gayle) and Danny Bowman; one sister, Pat Brady (TJ); four grandchildren, Amber Bowman, Sarah Bowman, Danielle Bowman and Angel Bowman; and six great-grandchildren, Camden, Will, Brinley, Shaylen, Levi and Daisy.

A Celebration of Life is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Boston Community Center.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

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