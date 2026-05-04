Obituary: Margaret ‘Peggy’ Maddox, 66, Bardstown

Margaret “Peggy” Maddox, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 2, 2026, at her home. She was born Jan. 6, 1960, in Bloomfield. She was a registered nurse for Flaget Memorial Hospital for more than 18 years. She was a loving wife, momma, Ganny, sister, and friend to many. She loved planting flowers, crossword puzzles and University of Kentucky and University of Louisville sports. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bloomfield.

MARGARET “PEGGY” MADDOX

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elise Beeler; one grandson, Ro’Zarion “Fifty” Mason; one brother, Dwight Wells; and one aunt, Louise Beeler.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Maddox; one daughter, Jeanne Maddox; one son, Robert Maddox Jr.; one granddaughter, Vantaia Miller; one brother, Gil Maddox; one sister, Jackie Beeler; a special daughter, Danyell Conner; a special friend, Lucy Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bloomfield Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Phillips officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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