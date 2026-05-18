Obituary: Marilyn Gail Walker, 72, Bloomfield

Marilyn Gail Walker, 72, of Bloomfield, died Friday, May 15, 2026, at her home. She was born July 6, 1953, in Louisville to the late Robert “Bob” Russell Lester and Rebecca Miller Sutherland.

MARILYN GAIL WALKER

She was the previous owner of Bloomfield Dry Cleaners. She loved her family and grandchildren more than anything and was a faithful servant. She was a member of the New Life Center Jail Ministry and Bloomfield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Walker; one daughter, Julie (Daniel) Cissell of Hickory, N.C.; one son, Rob (Allison) Walker of Bloomfield; one sister, Sharon (Rick) Fowler of Goshen; and six grandchildren, Landon Cissell, Hailee Cissell, Aiden Walker, Preston Walker, Alexis Walker, and Bryce Walker.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Bloomfield Baptist Church with Bro. Richard Carwile, Bro. Nick Bateman, and Bro. Nic Griffey officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m.. Monday, May 18, 2026, at Bloomfield Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bloomfield Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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