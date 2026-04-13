Obituary: Martha Lorene Renfrow, 78, Highview

Martha Lorene Renfrow, 78, of Highview, died Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

MARTHA LORENE RENFROW

She was born in Bardstown Dec. 14, 1947, to the late Francis Lee and Lorene Sadelvia Riggs Helm.

She was a woman of strong faith and a caring heart, she was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and gave her time volunteering at the Salvation Army. She retired from Leatherman’s Pharmacy. She found joy in traveling with her husband, playing Bingo, and doing crafts. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, who meant everything to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Dueward Renfrow; one sister, Marilyn LaFavers; and one brother, Francis Lee.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Sheila Dunn (Wayne); one son, David Renfrow (Tonya); two sisters, Beverly Myers (Phillip) and Jeannie Calhoun; five grandchildren, Dalton, Chelsea (Steven), Cody, Austin (Makayla) and Ashley (Bryan); five great-grandchildren, Landon, Holden, Harvey, William and A.J.; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Morgantown.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-