Obituary: Mary Ann Conder, 86, Shelbyville

Mary Ann Conder, 86, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Aug. 29, 1939, in Taylorsville to the late Willis Alonzo and Mary Elizabeth Potts Case.

MARY ANN CONDER

She was a retired employee of Kentucky Property Management Company and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Ike” Conder Jr.; three sons, Roger Conder, Michael Todd Conder and Henry I. Conder III; and nine siblings.

She is survived by three sons, David (Debra) Conder and Tommy Conder, both of Shelbyville, and Terry (Benita) Conder of Eminence; three sisters, Beverly (Joe) Milburn of Chaplin, Marguerite Schmidt of Louisville and Doris (Glen) Plounter of Shelbyville; one brother, Harold (Shirley) Case of Lawrenceburg; one grandson, Robert Travis Chesher; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Daniel Gwagenti officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-