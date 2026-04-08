Obituary: Mary Christine ‘Tina’ Butler, 88, Taylorsville

Mary Christine “Tina” Butler, 88, of Taylorsville, died March 31, 2026, peacefully at 2:23 a.m. at her home in Taylorsville.

MARY CHRISTINE “TINA” BUTLER

in wife of James V. Butler, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2026, at 2:23 a.m. in Taylorsville, Kentucky.

She was born Feb. 23, 1938 in Louisville to Fred and Anna Rose Schneider. She spent her entire life rooted in the Louisville and Taylorsville communities she loved.

She married her husband June 2, 1956. In June 2026, they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage.

She had a gift for caring for others, opening her home as both a home daycare and later operating a daycare center, where countless children came to know her as “Aunt Tina.” Whether by blood or by circumstance, she made people feel like family.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved camping with her family, being out on the water, fishing, sewing, baking, and doing various crafts. She was known for her delicious homemade “Mamaw Pickles.” More than anything, she loved her family. She loved deeply, quietly, and completely.

Her family finds comfort in knowing she is now with God, and that the love she gave so freely will continue to guide them always.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Butler; four daughters, Sue (Bill) Gallahue, Sandy (John) Cox, Nancy (Greg) Hoover and Deena (Todd) Willard; one son, Jim (Teresa) Butler; three sisters, Rosie (Dan) Davison, Kathy (Nick) Altieri and Debbie Schneider; one brother, Bill Schneider; 13 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren, each of whom knew her as Mamaw; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Louisville.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the church.

Her grandchildren will serve as honorary bearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hosparus Health, c/o Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205, or Kentucky Right to Life 161 St. Matthew Ave. Suite 2, Louisville, KY 40207.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

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