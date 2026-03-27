Obituary: Mary Denise Carrico, 68, Bardstown

Mary Denise Carrico, 68, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

MARY DENISE CARRICO

She was born Jan. 18, 1958, in Lebanon to William and Martha Spalding. She was the first of eight children earning her the role of playing mother hen to the later siblings.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She attended Fredericktown Elementary School and was a 1976 graduate of Washington County High School. She spent numerous years with the Washington County School System working as an instructional aid at Fredericktown Elementary where she was known as Mrs. Denise.

She also taught Second grade CCD, instructing numerous children to their First Holy Communion.

She married her high school sweetheart, Allen Carrico, on Aug., 20, 1976. They raised three children and loved playing with and enjoying their four grandchildren. They were looking forward to celebrating their 50th Anniversary this upcoming August.

She had a deep love for her family. She will be remembered for her warm heart, generosity, and the way she brought comfort, joy, and a little fun to those around her.

Denise will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Spalding; one brother, Wayne Spalding; and one sister, Theresa Mattingly.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Spalding; her husband, Allen Carrico; two daughters, Julie (Jamie) Vittitow and Lindsay Carrico (Brent Ball); one son, Jason Carrico (Andrea Mudd); one sister, Rose Marie (Ron) Wimsatt; four brothers, Jim (Deanna) Spalding, David (Tracy) Spalding; John (Rene) Spalding, Martin (Kelli) Spalding; one sister in-law, Jackie Spalding; one brother in-law, Bruce (Beth) Mattingly; four grandchildren, Chloe Carrico (Dylan Kaiser), Wyatt Carrico, Riley Ball and Dalton Mudd; two bonus grandchildren, Lauren Dick and Moriah Ellis; and one future great-grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, at Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2026 at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and ALS Association KY Chapter

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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