Obituary: Mary Helen ‘Sis’ Rogers Hall, 91

Mary Helen “Sis” Rogers Hall, 91, died March 16, 2026. She was born in New Haven Sept. 20, 1934. She was fondly referred to as Sis, sister, mother, mom, murr, and mamaw. Her ding dangits and goodness marire’s (whatever that is) will be missed.

MARY HELEN “SIS” ROGERS HALL

She was the second of 12 children of the late Edith Ray Rogers and Joseph S. Rogers. She was a lifelong member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven and graduated from St. Catherine High School.

She married James Marvin Hall on April 18, 1953. After raising eight children, she enjoyed working part time for St. Catherine Parish and for the Abby of Gethsemane and playing bridge with her friends. Most importantly, she loved playing with her 17 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren, who loved their mamaw and beating her in a rousing game of UNO.

Our family would like to express our gratitude for the staff at Cooper Trail Assisted Living in Bardstown for taking such good care of mom.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Ann Marie McHenry; four sisters, Sarah Rogers, Judy Radonich, Joanna Ennis, and Mocki Rogers; and three brothers, Jackie Rogers, Barry Rogers, and Phil Rogers.

She is survived by seven children, Joey (Donna) Hall, Ricky (Vickie) Hall, Gerry (Cam) Willis, Diane (John) Thompson, Julie (Bob) Hesketh, Joanna (Roger) Bradley, Margaret (Mike) Boone; one son-in-law, Butch McHenry; her “adopted” daughter, Judy Tems, her Judy-girl; three brothers, Steve (Kim) Rogers, Bernie Rogers, and Ben (Patsy) Rogers; three sisters-in-law, Lenora Boone, Pam Rogers, and Joyce Greenwell; one brother-in-law Larry Hall; and one special sister-in-law/neighbor, Ann Hall, who lived next door and watched over her before she moved to assisted living.

The Funeral Mass was 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at St. Catherine Church. Cremation was chosen and a private burial will be at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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