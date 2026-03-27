Obituary: Mary ‘Imogene’ Caldwell, 89, Cox’s Creek

Mary “Imogene” Caldwell, 89, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at her home surrounded by family.

MARY “IMOGENE” CALDWELL

She was born Sept. 21,1936 in Lebanon to the late Austin “Luckett” and Agnes “Ophelia” Spalding Caldwell.

She was a faithful and lifelong Catholic, always joining a new parish when she moved and always getting involved with various groups and volunteers. Her last parish was the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

She was a graduate of Spalding University and retired from Humana/HCA after 28 years. Her favorite “job” was being “Meme” to her grandchildren, a role that she so cherished she became known simply as Meme to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Generose (Joe) Spalding and Dorothy (Kelly) Bradshaw; and five brothers, Ambrose (Verna) Caldwell, Joe (Mary Dean) Caldwell, Ernie Caldwell, Andy Caldwell and the Rev. Jack Caldwell.

She is survived by one daughter, Caroline (Mike) Putman of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Mary Jane (Jodie) Miles of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jean Caldwell of Lebanon and Barbara Caldwell of Louisville; six grandchildren Amber (Rowen) Grey and Anthony Meyers, both of Louisville, Shelby (Tucker) Reardon of Bardstown, Taylor (Kevin) Hall of Lawrenceburg, and Emma Putman and Andrea Putman, both of Cox’s Creek; seven great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with her nephew, the Rev. Terry Bradshaw, officiating. Private burial is in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery in Calvary.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is entrusted with arrangements.

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