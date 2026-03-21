Obituary: Mary Jean Lewis Warner Reeve, 63, Springfield

Mary Jean Lewis Warner Reeve, 63, of Springfield, died at 1:22 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Danville Center for Health & Rehab in Danville.

MARY JEAN LEWIS WARNER REEVE

She was born July 22, 1962 in Bardstown to the late John William and Ruby Helen Sallee Lewis.

She was of the Baptist faith. She attended Washington County High School. She was a clerk for the former Fred’s Store of Russell Springs.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Warner; and one sister, Christine Sallee.

Survivors include one son, Barney Allen Warner Jr. of Bedford; three brothers, Larry Foster of Mount Washington and Charlie Sallee (Molly) and Rudy Sallee (Helen) of Louisville; two grandchildren, Chase Allen Warner and Barney Allen Warner III both of Russell Springs; and many cousins.

The funeral was Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Lance Ladd officiating. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of arrangements.

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