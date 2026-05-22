Obituary: Mary Joyce Hall Greenwell, 84, Bardstown

Mary Joyce Hall Greenwell, 84, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Cooper Trail Senior Living.

MARY JOYCE HALL GREENWELL

She was born July 23, 1941, to the late Alvah Gregory and Estella Lee Seward Hall. She was a bus driver for Nelson County School System for more than 40 years and served as organist for more than 60 years at St. Marks, Immaculate Conception and St. Thomas, among others.

She loved working in her garden of daylilies and was an amazing seamstress, making everything from Barbie clothes to uniforms for the Nelson County Marching Band. She enjoyed baking and was famous for her jam cakes and bread. Joyce also led the Rosary Rally for many years and volunteered at the election polls and at church and school functions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Albert Chandler “Happy” Greenwell; six sisters, Martha Hall, Pauline Clark, Joan Hornback, Theresa Browning, Betty Cecil, and Regina Stewart; six brothers, Andrew Hall, Marvin Hall, Lawrence Hall, Louis Hall, David Hall and Raphael Hall; and one son-in-law, Carl Durbin.

She is survived by four daughters, Amy Durbin Catlett (Walt) and Lisa (Mike) Bodine, both of Bardstown, Genna (Greg) VanMeter of Elizabethtown and Patsy (Randy) Newberry of Hodgenville; three sons, Bobby (Denise) Greenwell of Bardstown, Alvee Greg (Nicole) Greenwell of Loretto, and John (Natalie) Greenwell of Louisville; one brother, Phillip Larry Hall of New Haven; 14 grandchildren, Sarah (Travis) Evans, Chandler (Hannah) Greenwell, Bethany (Bryant) Parnell, Kayla (TC) Drake, Holly Bodine, Chance (Taylor) Bodine, Cara (Brady) Hamilton, Drew (Brittany) Newberry, Audrey (Zach) Greenwell, Gregory (Ava) Greenwell, Emily Durbin, Evan Durbin, Molly Greenwell and Piper Greenwell; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Cooper Trail for the loving care she was provided.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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