Obituary: Mary Louise ‘Missy’ Brammer, 57, Bardstown

Mary Louise “Missy” Brammer, 57, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 22, 1968 in Louisville to the late Joseph David and Helen May Biggers Brammer.

MARY LOUISE “MISSY” BRAMMER

She enjoyed gardening and watching old TV shows. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and her best friend, Sue.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Tonge; and a great-nephew, Mason.

She is survived by one sister, Rose Brammer of Bardstown; one brother, Thomas (Crystal) Brammer of Garfield; her nephews and niece, Brandon (Mara) Tonge and Terrell (Destiny) Smalley, De’Onna Brammer; five great-nieces and nephews, Madison, Braydon, Isaiah, Jordan, Olivia; and friends who were like sisters, Sue Smith and Larisha (Chris) Lewis.

Her family respectfully chose cremation. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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