Obituary: Mary Louise Summitt, 86, Cox’s Creek

Mary Louise Summitt, 86, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended Bethel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Metcalf; and her husband, Floyd Ray Summitt.
She is survived by three sons, Teddy (Jackie) Summitt, Gary Summitt and Jerry Summitt; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery.
Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.
The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-