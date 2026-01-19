Obituary: Mary Louise Summitt, 86, Cox’s Creek

Mary Louise Summitt, 86, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended Bethel United Methodist Church.

MARY LOUISE SUMMITT

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Metcalf; and her husband, Floyd Ray Summitt.

She is survived by three sons, Teddy (Jackie) Summitt, Gary Summitt and Jerry Summitt; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-