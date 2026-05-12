Obituary: Mary Rita Cecil, 99, Bardstown

Mary Rita Cecil, 99, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 11, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Bardstown to the late Marvin and Mary Louise Mackin Roby.

MARY RITA CECIL

She was a proud graduate of Bethlehem High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Greenbriar Social Club. She loved her faith and her family and prayed faithfully for everyone she met. She sewed meticulously and enjoyed her games and jigsaw puzzles.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her loving caregivers, Lois, Mary Beth and Sharon, who held a special place in her heart and theirs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 38 years, Louis J. “Bubbie” Cecil; two brothers, Charles H. Roby and Jim Pat Roby; and one son-in-law, Dennis Stodghill.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. James Donald (Dian) Cecil of Leitchfield and Joseph Edward “Eddie” (Phyllis) Cecil of Bardstown; five daughters, Joyce Marie Stodghill of Monroe, Ga., Linda Ann (Michael) Boice of LaGrange, Mary Jean (Jimmy) Riggs of Bardstown, Anita (Jeff) Cecil of Cox’s Creek and Wanda (Mike) Veech of Bardstown; two brothers, Joseph Marvin Roby of Harrodsburg and Tony (Sharon) Roby of Bardstown; one sister, Margaret Jane “Missy” Hicks of Bardstown; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the funeral home with a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Kosair Children’s Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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