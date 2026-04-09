Obituary: Matt Kane, 83 Bardstown

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Matt Kane, 83 of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in Gander, Newfoundland. He enjoyed life with a passion and lived his solitude. He loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Maple Leaf’s.

MATT KANE

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clair Daily Kane; his parents, Theresa and Albert Kane; two sisters, Kathleen Cornish and Pauline Kane; and two brothers, Leo Kane and Pat Kate.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Heather Woodford and Anne Marie Broussard; two stepsons, Geoffrey MacDonald and Paul MacDonald; three brothers, Danny Kane, Jimmy Kane, and Brian Kane; and a special companion, Jennifer Burba.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research, 262 Danny Thomas Lane, Memphis, TN 38105-3578 and Kosar’s Children Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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