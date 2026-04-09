Obituary: Matt Kane, 83 Bardstown

Matt Kane, 83 of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Feb. 23, 1943, in Gander, Newfoundland. He enjoyed life with a passion and lived his solitude. He loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Maple Leaf’s.

MATT KANE

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clair Daily Kane; his parents, Theresa and Albert Kane; two sisters, Kathleen Cornish and Pauline Kane; and two brothers, Leo Kane and Pat Kate.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Heather Woodford and Anne Marie Broussard; two stepsons, Geoffrey MacDonald and Paul MacDonald; three brothers, Danny Kane, Jimmy Kane, and Brian Kane; and a special companion, Jennifer Burba.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research, 262 Danny Thomas Lane, Memphis, TN 38105-3578 and Kosar’s Children Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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