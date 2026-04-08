Obituary: Matthew Kenneth Kiernan, 90, Bardstown

Matthew Kenneth Kiernan, 90, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 6, 2026, at Cooper Trail Senior Living. He was born March 5, 1936, in Ireland to the late John and Mary Gilligan Kiernan.

MATTHEW KENNETH KIERNAN

He was the chief of police for a number of years in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was an avid reader but his passion was horses. He trained standardbred horses for racing. He was a member of the Catholic Faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mariel Kiernan.

He is survived by one daughter, Mary (Carl) Olson of Fairbanks, Alaska; one son, Patrick (Laura) Kiernan of Bardstown; one brother, Eddie Kiernan of New York, one sister, Margaret Kiernan Murphy of Ireland, two grandchildren Heather and Evan (Vanessa) Olson, and one great-granddaughter, Holly Olson.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Wilkinson officiating. Burial is the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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