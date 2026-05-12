Obituary: Meg McKay, Bardstown

Meg McKay of Bardstown died Friday, May 8, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in Glasgow to the late Charles and Nancy Bertram Moran.

MEG MCKAY

She was a former employee of Town and Country Bank, Liquor World, and was co-owner of Toddy’s Liquors.

Her husband, Guthrie, will always love her and miss her. Her family would like to extend special thanks to her sister, Julie who was always there for her. “It breaks our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”

She is survived by her husband, Guthrie McKay; one daughter, Annie (Mike) Niemietz; two sons, J.T. (Laura) Webb and Adam McKay; two sisters, Julie (Ernie) Small and Mollie (Chris) Barrett; three brothers, Mike (Vivien) Moran, Chuck (Nina) Moran and Frank (Ruth) Moran, six grandchildren, Luke, Jack, Will, Alyssa, Taylor and Elijah; four sisters-in-law, Susan Medley, Ann Rosalie (Bobby) Ballard, Nat (Rick) McKay and Jann McKay; many nieces and nephews; and a number of special friends she thought so much of, Margaret Sue M., Julie W., Lana S. Cathy B., Shelia H., Virginia H., Julie W., Jane R., Julie G., Betty T., Linda Beam, her cousin Christy B., Watha M., Sandy N., and many more.

Her family respectfully chose cremation. The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Satuday, May 16, 2026, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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