Obituary: Michael Jason Malone, 56, Shepherdsville

Michael Jason Malone, 56, of Shepherdsville, died at home on was born on December 1, 1969 in Louisville, KY, and passed away at home on Monday, April 20, 2026.

MICHAEL JASON MALONE

He was born Dec. 1, 1969. He attended Bullitt Central High School, and later worked several years as a manager for Auto Zone before opening Charlie’s Pizza in Shepherdsville and Brooks.

He had a lifelong passion for sports, which included coaching his boys in whatever sport they were involved in, was an avid supporter of the Tennessee Volunteers. He loved the thrill of riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was a member of Lone Hill United Baptist Church.

He had a larger-than-life presence and never met a stranger, always leaving an impression on everyone that knew him. He had a passion for life and lived in the moment, doing what he loved on his terms. Though he has passed, the impact he made endures through the hearts of those who loved him. May his memory be a blessing and a source of comfort to all who mourn his loss.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Malone; his stepfather, Joseph Leon Mattingly; and one sister, Lisa Zehnder.

He is survived by his loving mother, Judy Mattingly; two sons, Jason Malone and Patrick Malone (Lillian); one sister, Kathy Malone; seven brothers, Scott Starkey (LeeAnn), Mark Malone (Missy), Mike Mattingly, Brian Mattingly, Tracy Mattingly (Susan), Michael Upton (Leslie) and Moses Malone (Carrie); his stepmother, Patricia Malone; three grandchildren, Sawyer, Sutton and Serena; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Lone Hill United Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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