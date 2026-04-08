Obituary: Michael Thomas Barnes, 67, Bloomfield

Michael Thomas Barnes, 67, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

MICHAEL THOMAS BARNES

He was born March 18, 1959, in Van Buren to the late Estil Jay and Mary Lois Peach Barnes. He worked in construction but was a jack of all trades, could do and work on anything. He was an avid UK fan and enjoyed watching wrestling and westerns. He was a member of the Old Country Church in Mount Eden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy Louise Webber and Janet Hawkins.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Cooksey Barnes; four daughters, Emmalee (Ernie) Sharpe and Jessica Barnes, both of Bloomfield, Sonia Lawson of Manchester, and Shaunda (Michael) Smith of Wilmington, Ohio; five sons, Lonnie (Kim) Barnes, Ronald (Laura Harley) Hooper, Jay (Samantha) Barnes, Josh Barnes and Brandon (Paula) Barnes, all of Bloomfield; two sisters, Shannon (Donny) Hawkins and Susan Hawkins, both of Frankfort; three brothers, David (Carol) Barnes of Mount Eden, Dustin Hawkins of California, and Keith Hawkins of Shelbyville; 29 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is 5 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Debbie Humes officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2026 at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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