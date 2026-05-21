Obituary: Minnie Ellen Snider Hardesty Collins, 99

Minnie Ellen Snider Hardesty Collins, 99, died on her 99th birthday, Monday May 18, 2026, with her children by her side.

MINNIE ELLEN SNIDER HARDESTY COLLINS

She was born May 18, 1927, in Anderson County to Edith Brashear and James Langford Snider. They soon moved to Bloomfield where she was raised.

She was the oldest member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, where she was very active for more than 60 years. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, United Methodist Women, started the Bereavement Meal Ministry.

She chaired the Organ Fund Drive and actively raised money for the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home. For many years she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries, a position she dearly loved. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Faith, family and friendships guided her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Webb Hardesty; one son, Donald Snider Hardesty; one stepson, Wayne Collings; two sisters, Kathryn Greer, and Doris Seay; seven brothers, William Snider, Nick Snider, George Snider, Melwood Snider, Paul Ray Snider, Carl Snider, and Kermit Snider; one granddaughter, Carla Lynn Hardesty; one grandson, Robert Carl Hite; and one son-in-law, Christopher “Kippy” Hite.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte (Steve) McCowan of Lexington and Kathie Hite of Bardstown; one son, Richard “Rick” Hardesty of Tampa; one sister-in-law, Nancy Caggiano of Glendale, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Rebecca “Becky” Hardesty of Owensboro, and Katie (Marlin McGinnis) McCowan of Harrodsburg; two grandsons, Christopher (Amanda) Hite of Hodgenville, and Andrew (Shalena) Hite of Bardstown; and six great-grandchildren, Zach, Charlie, Emma, Samuel, Kinsley, and Henderson Hite.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery with the Rev. David Goodpasture officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Poplar Flat Cemetery Fund, 1244 Tom Greer Road, Bardstown, KY 40004 or Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Nelson County and a special thanks to Della Fogle, whose loving care will never by forgotten.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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