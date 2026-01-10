Obituary: Norman Charles Perkins, 80, New Haven

Norman Charles Perkins, 80, of New Haven, died Wednesday Jan. 7, 2026, in Bardstown.

He was born June 4, 1945, in Shepherdsville to the late, James Henry and Beulah Alene Noe Perkins.

He was a retired truck driver. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Perkins; one daughter, Lisa Perkins; one sister; and one brother.

He is survived by one son, Robert Perkins of Louisville; one sister, Phyllis Tucker of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Cody Perkins and Abigail Armstrong; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Celebration of Life is noon to 4 p.m. in the Chapel of the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel with burial at a later date at Victory Independent Baptist Church in Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

