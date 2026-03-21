Obituary: Pamela Ann Robinson, 75, New Haven

Pamela Ann Robinson, 75, of New Haven, died Wednesday, March 18, 2026, and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born on May 11, 1950, in Louisville to the late Rudolph and Ann Hughes King.

PAMELA ANN ROBINSON

She was a country girl; she enjoyed country music, visiting the mountains with her family and fishing. She loved her vegetable garden and canning the vegetables she grew. Her family and friends will always remember her homemade pickles.

She loved her dogs and spending time with her family. Her family, especially her grandchildren, is what she held dearest to her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Robinson; one brother, Dannie King; and one great-grandson, Draven Hughes.

She is survived by four daughters, Patti Hughes, Angie Prewitt, Tina Jerabek and Shevonne Renee Sears; one son, Tim Sears; one brother, Mike King; eight grandchildren, Staci Durham (Travis), Chris Hughes (Tabitha), Matthew Sears, Josh Prewitt, Felicia Robinson, Jacob Sears, Dakota Sears and Eveli Jerabek; eight great-grandchildren, Drake, Kane, Gabriel, Isaiah, Cole, Liam, Ariel and Rayah; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

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