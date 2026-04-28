Obituary: Patricia Dale ‘Pat’ Janes, 95, Bardstown

Patricia Dale “Pat” Janes, 95, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 27, 2026, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus in Mount Washington.

PATRICIA DALE “PAT” JANES

She was born July 3, 1930 in Louisville to the late Joseph Hillman and Margaret Louise Grace Mudd. She was a retired employee of Burroughs and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She loved reading and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leo Janes; two daughters, Linda Janes and Virginia Janes; one son, Ricky Janes; and one brother, Bobby Mudd.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Barth) Spalding and Kitty Janes Gritton, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Pamela Lindsey of Bardstown and Peggy Broadway of Louisville;

four grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Bowling, Nikki Downs, Dawn (Mike) Norton and Laura (Doug) Martin; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 2- 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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