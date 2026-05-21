Obituary: Patricia Jean McAfee Smith, 86, Bardstown

Patricia Jean McAfee Smith, 86, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born March 27, 1940. She lived a full and remarkable life.

PATRICIA JEAN MCAFEE SMITH

She will be remembered for her love of animals, flowers and family. Family was her number one priority, always putting others’ needs before her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Donald Smith; her parents, Vern and Icie McAfee; and one sister, Lois Huntington.

She is survived by one daughter, Vanessa Ballard (Jason) of Celina, Texas; two sons, Jeff Smith (Diane) of Crestwood and Jeremy Smith (Jamie) of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Molly) Smith, Aaron Smith, Emily Smith, Nolan Smith, Evan Ballard, Madelyn Smith and Carson Ballard; and three great-grandchildren, Franklin Smith, Ivy Smith and Jude Smith.

The funeral is noon Saturday, May 23, 2026, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.) with burial at Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers and the Rev. Eldon Morgan officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to the Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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