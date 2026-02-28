Obituary: Patricia Kay Caudill, 68, New Haven

Patricia Kay Caudill, 68, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, and entered eternal life. She was born Sept. 10, 1957 in Louisville to the late Lorraine and Marvin Kenneth Waldridge.

She was the heart of her family- she was a true matriarch and guiding light of her family. She was a deeply loved mother, grandmother, and aunt whose strength and wisdom held her family together. Her home was a place of comfort and laughter, and her presence was a steady source of support and encouragement for everyone who knew her. Her family was her greatest pride and joy, and she meant the world to them

She is survived by three daughters, Amanda Dennison (Daniel), Angel McCurry (Mike) and April Scott. five grandchildren, Parker Osborne (Shayna), Ava Osborne, Kobe Dennison, Conner Dennison, and Kaylee Krieder, each of whom brought immense joy to her life; 13 nieces and nephews, Melissa Johnson (Ray), Erin Hazelwood (Terrell), Hailey Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Remi Anderson, Lucas Waldridge, Sierra Waldridge, George Waldridge (Michelle), Cindy Waldridge Muncy, Shawna Sullivan, John Waldridge Jr., Christopher Waldridge, and Stacie Clark Hudson (Jason); and several lifelong friends, Cherie Hinkle, Sherry Caven, and John Wells, along with many other dear friends whose lives were touched by her kindness and love.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2026, with a 5 p.m. time of sharing memories.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

