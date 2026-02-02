Obituary: Patrick Eugene Thornsberry, 86, New Haven

Patrick Eugene Thornsberry, 86, of New Haven, died Jan. 31, 2026. He was born Dec. 12, 1939 in New Haven. He died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his loving family.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Maryville Church of God, where he especially loved teaching Sunday school and sharing God‘s word. He never met a stranger and he was known for his kind heart, boundless energy, and willingness to help anyone in need. He loved to laugh, joke and cut up. He had a special fondness for Pepsi and candy.

Spending time playing with his grandchildren brought him great joy. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting, fishing, fast cars, and watching basketball games, interests he carried in spirit throughout his life. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend — a man full of life, faith, and generosity.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wives, Imogene Brown Thornsberry and Daisy Bow Thornsberry; his parents, Patrick Clyde and Josephine Culver Thornsberry; three sisters, Mary Rosealine Thornsberry, Lois Brady and Irene Bray; one brother, Edward Thornsberry; and one stepson, Charles “Chuck” Bow.

He is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Tracy) Douglas of Bardstown; one son, Kevin (Lisa) Thornsberry of Taylorsville; three stepsons, Kevin (Tara) Bow of Taylorsville, Darrell (Ninfa) Bow of Virginia and Gary (Susan) Bow of Texas; three sisters, Betty Jo (Tommy) Henley of New Haven, Donna (Larry) Clark of Mount Washington, and Dorothy Ely of Bardstown; one brother, Billy Thornsberry of Louisville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Pastor John Loudermilk officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-