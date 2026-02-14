Obituary: Patsy Ann Kinser Parrott, 88, Bardstown

Patsy Ann Kinser Parrott, 88, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at Sanders Ridge Health Campus in Mount Washington. She was born January 21, 1938, in Louisville to Justus and Corinne Lewis Kinser.

PATSY ANN KINSER PARROTT

The family moved to Boston in December 1943. She moved to Bardstown when she married Randal Parrott of Botland Oct. 14, 1956. Her teenage years had her playing piano for the Boston Christian Church. That talent carried on to Botland Christian Church upon her marriage and then onto First Christian Church (D.O.C.) Bardstown, where she would tickle the baby grand while Jean Catlett would work the organ. It was a good time to be in that sanctuary.

Her employment started with Fulton and Hubbard Law Offices. She stayed home with her children until they got into school. Stoner Tax Service got her part-time attention during tax seasons. She was the bookkeeper for the Nelson County Commodity Food Program in the early 1970s and then moved over to the KY Department for Human Services Food Stamp Program. She retired in 2001.

Throughout her life she was involved in her church serving in virtually every capacity except the preacher, although she could preach on a subject that she was passionate about! She was an elder in the church and participated regularly in that role. She acquired the name “Mama P.” with a couple generations of children around the church and that name held with her to the very end.

Her 3-1/2 years at Sanders Ridge were not planned. She went in for a rehab and realized that she needed to stay. Her family knew that she was well liked, but it wasn’t until towards the end that they realized how much she was loved. And not just by the nurses and aides, but all departments. Every single department would stop by to say hi or chat. Activities, Culinary, Maintenance, Housekeeping and Administration. You would hear that familiar name, “Mama P.” time after time. Many spoke of her helping them talk through hard times.

She was a skilled seamstress in her day, having made Poodle Skirts of the 1950’s, and her daughter and daughter-in-law’s wedding dresses, in addition to her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randal in March 2017; an infant daughter, Annette Michelle Parrott; an infant son, Michael Wayne Parrott; and her parents.

She is survived by one daughter, Peggy Ann Bradley of Bardstown; one son, Phillip Earl (Janet) Parrott of Bardstown; a special bonus daughter, Leonda Lands; one sister, Donna Hibbs of Boston; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Parrott of Botland, and Lonnie (Karen) Parrott of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, and surrogate grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the First Christian Church (D.O.C) of Bardstown. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers and the Rev. Jackie Summers officiating.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.) Endowment Fund in her memory.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-