Obituary: Peggy Lee Whitehouse, 86, Louisville

Peggy Lee Whitehouse, 86, of Louisville, died Sunday, March 1, 2026, at her home. She was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Taylorsville to the late George B. and Natalie McCrocklin Helton. She was a homemaker. She loved to play Bingo and enjoyed helping her husband with his crafts that they sold at the Jail House in Taylorsville.

PEGGY LEE WHITEHOUSE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gilbert Whitehouse; one sister, Nancy Jewell; and one brother, Roger Helton.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Paul) Bonifer of Louisville; two sons, Tom Gilbert Whitehouse of Fern Creek and Tim (Cheryl) Whitehouse of Jeffersontown; two sisters, Sue (Mike) Redmon of Briar Ridge and Dolly Cahoe of Louisville; one brother, George (Jane) Helton of Fern Creek; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Fielding) Proffitt of Louisville; and one great-grandson, Chase Proffitt.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Clayton Redmon officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-