Obituary: Phylis Ann Brockman, 84, Cox’s Creek

Phylis Ann Brockman, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Louisville to Halicy and Irene Payne Mullins.

PHYLIS ANN BROCKMAN

Shes was a member of Revival Center Church. She loved to read and study the Lord. She loved her family and the Lord, and lived for them.

She is survived by three sons, Taylor Brockman (Jessica) of Cox’s Creek, Phillip Brockman (Amanda) of Fisherville, and Steele Brockman (Beth) of Hillview; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and two nieces, Pam Bingham and Angie Mullins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Brockman; one daughter, Windy Warren; two sisters, Dorothy Mucci and Joyce Anderson; and five brothers, JC Mullins, Earl Mullins, Charlie Mullins, Halicy Mullins Jr., and Bobby Mullins.

Cremation was been chosen with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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