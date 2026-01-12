Obituary: Phyllis Joyce Williams, 87, Bardstown

Phyllis Joyce Williams, 87, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville. She was born Feb. 9, 1938 in Prestonsburg. She was a retired real estate agent for Century 21. She was a loving mom, Granny, and friend to many. She enjoyed line dancing, water aerobics, was always the life of the party. She was a member of Eastern Star, and Parkway Baptist Church.

PHYLLIS JOYCE WILLIAMS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Donald “Willie” Williams; two grandsons, Josh Williams and Jacob Williams; her parents, Phil and Norma Fraley; and one sister, Doris Kendrick.

She is survived by one son, Phil (Debbie) Williams of Bardstown; a special friend, David Conn of Hillview; and several nieces, nephews, and Granny to many.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-