Obituary: Ralph L. Terhune, 67, Bardstown

Ralph L. Terhune, 67, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin.

RALPH L. TERHUNE

He was born April 3, 1958, in Louisville to the late Jack and Meryl Terhune. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company where he worked for 39 years. He was an older car enthusiast.

He is survived by one sister, Karen Terhune; and a best friend, Todd Long.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society.

The McFarland, Troutman and Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-