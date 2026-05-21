Obituary: Randall Lee ‘Randy’ Curtsinger, 60, Chaplin

Randall Lee “Randy” Curtsinger, 60, of Chaplin, formerly of Willisburg, died Monday, May 18, 2026, at his home.

RANDALL LEE “RANDY” CURTSINGER

He was born in DeKalb, Ill., Oct. 9, 1965, to the late Randall Franklin “Buddy” and Rita Riley Curtsinger. He was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy. He was a farmer and former owner of Curtsinger’s Tree Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorrie Cornish Curtsinger (Sept. 5, 2022); and one granddaughter, Haley Speer (Dec. 26, 2003).

Survivors include one daughter, Lacy Speer (Richie) of Willisburg; one son, Randy Curtsinger Jr. of Chaplin; two sisters, Djuna Hill of Springfield and Toni Chesser (Rodney) of Willisburg; three brothers, Gene Curtsinger (Sandy) of Bardstown, Johnnie Curtsinger of Maud and Keith Curtsinger (Angie) of Willisburg; six grandchildren, Rachel Speer, Clara Speer, Morgan Speer, Brooklyn Curtsinger, Vadin Martin and Lincoln Bugg; and multiple adopted grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026 at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Tina Standiford and the Rev. Keith Creech officiating.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Chesser, Elias Villa, Livi Barnes, Stacey Nally, Lane Curtsinger and Arlina Arceneaux.

Casket bearers will be Randy Curtsinger Jr., Johnnie Curtsinger, Gene Curtsinger, Keith Curtsinger, Chevis Barnes and Tyler Chesser.

Cremation will follow the funeral services.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

The Carey and Sons Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

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