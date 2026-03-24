Obituary: Randy Lee Willock, 58, Taylorsville

Randy Lee Willock, 58, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, March 21, 2026, at his home. He was born Nov. 25, 1967, in Louisville to the late Ronnie Ray and Estelle Lorraine Schuler Willock.

RANDY LEE WILLOCK

He was a concrete finisher for Coffman Construction. He was a member of Taylorsville Community Church. He was a family man, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and he enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Etta Schuler; and one brother-in-law, William Thomas Dowell.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Chesser Willock; four sons, Randy Lee Willock Jr. of Covington, Brandon (Kayla) Hardin, Cameron (Ashlie) Hardin, and Chucky (Courtney) Hardin, all of Taylorsville; one sister, Rita Dowell of Breckenridge County; one brother, Ronnie (Barbara) Willock of Louisville; and nine grandchildren, Addyson, Kayden, Mahala, Hailey, Whitleigh, Braeleigyh, Branson, Myson and Amelia Hardin.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Mike Tackett and Eric Drury officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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