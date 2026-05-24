Obituary: Rayburn Alton Skaggs, 87, Buffalo

Rayburn Alton Skaggs, 87, of Buffalo, died Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin with his family by his side.

RAYBURN ALTON SKAGGS

He was born March 20, 1939, in Hardin County to the late Marvin and Bessie Warren Skaggs.

He was a loving father, brother, papaw, and uncle. He was a Christian by faith. He retired from Thompson Saw Mill as a forklift driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Slayton Skaggs.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Margaret Jones of Radcliff, and Brenda Davis of Magnolia; two stepsons, Clarence Riggs Jr. and Ricky Riggs, both of Magnolia; two sisters, Edith Warren of Buffalo and Kaye Skaggs of Hodgenville; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Troy Benningfield officiating. Burial is in the DeSpain Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

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