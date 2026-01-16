Obituary: Raymond Louis Hawkins, 85, Cox’s Creek

Raymond Louis Hawkins, 85, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Hometown Manor Assisted Living in Shelbyville. He graduated from Flaget High School in Louisville then joined the U.S. Air Force where he served in Vietnam.

RAYMONG LOUIS HAWKINS

He worked at Standard Gravure Printing Co. where he began as an apprentice and elevated to journeyman photo engraver. He loved spending time on his farm raising beef cattle. He loved gardening and watching University of Kentucky Basketball. He also enjoyed going to the track to watch thoroughbred horse races. In his youth, he was a part-time professional photographer. He had a fondness for steam engine trains and scenery photography.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Slaughter Hawkins, who died only six days before him. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Heines Hawkins.

He is survived by one daughter, Paula Patterson Shaffner (Martin); two sons, Darren Hawkins (Katherine) and Dean Hawkins, both of Fayette County; one grandson, Elijah Patterson (fiance’ Karen) of Nelson County.

The funeral is 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-