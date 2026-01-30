Obituary: Richard ‘Rick’ Perkins, 72, formerly of Bardstown

Posted on

Richard “Rick” Perkins, 72, of Eastview, formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at his home.

RICHARD “RICK” PERKINS

He was a native of Bardstown, born to Bobby and Patsy Perkins. He was a truck driver and he attended Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie G Perkins; and one brother, Timmy Perkins.

He is survived by his loving Wife of 49 years, Karen Perkins of Eastview; his mother, Patsy J Perkins; three sons, Adam (Leah) Perkins of Marion,
Cory (Melisa) Perkins of Elizabethtown and Wesley (Jenifer) Perkins of Clarkson; one brother, Robbie Perkins of McDaniels, eight grandchildren, William (Morgan), Noah, Rowen, Kaili, Jaida, Wes, Beylei, and Luxey; and two great-grandchildren, Scout, and Sunday.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Chris Wilson officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-