Obituary: Richard ‘Rick’ Perkins, 72, formerly of Bardstown

Richard “Rick” Perkins, 72, of Eastview, formerly of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at his home.

RICHARD “RICK” PERKINS

He was a native of Bardstown, born to Bobby and Patsy Perkins. He was a truck driver and he attended Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie G Perkins; and one brother, Timmy Perkins.

He is survived by his loving Wife of 49 years, Karen Perkins of Eastview; his mother, Patsy J Perkins; three sons, Adam (Leah) Perkins of Marion,

Cory (Melisa) Perkins of Elizabethtown and Wesley (Jenifer) Perkins of Clarkson; one brother, Robbie Perkins of McDaniels, eight grandchildren, William (Morgan), Noah, Rowen, Kaili, Jaida, Wes, Beylei, and Luxey; and two great-grandchildren, Scout, and Sunday.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Chris Wilson officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-